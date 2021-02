What are the new rules for travel?

New rules for international arrivals are being introduced in a bid to slow the spread of new coronavirus strains.

Here we answer the key questions about the new measures.

Arriving travellers put in quarantine hotels will be charged £1,750 for their stay, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

Passengers arriving into England face fines of up to £10,000 for failing to quarantine, and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.