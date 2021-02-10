Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Top 10 Horror Movie Effects That Aged Badly

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:45s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Horror Movie Effects That Aged Badly
Top 10 Horror Movie Effects That Aged Badly

These special effects are scary.

Scary bad, that is.

For this list, we’ll be looking at special effects from popular horror movies that look less than optimal these days.

These special effects are scary.

Scary bad, that is.

For this list, we’ll be looking at special effects from popular horror movies that look less than optimal these days.

Our countdown includes “The Ring Two”, "Jaws 3-D", “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like