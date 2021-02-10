Man re-creates Thor's storm axe. (FFJZ/AsiaWire)

This passionate Chinese animation graduate brings to live Marvel's iconic superhero weapons by re-creating them with incredible accuracy and attention to details.Wang Fei, a 30-year-old animation major graduate from the city of Hefei, in the Chinese province of Anuhi, started recreating realistic weapons and props from anime and movies and his talent has acquired him millions of followers online.The talented young man, who is also known by the pseudonym Captain Feifei, has come up with numerous creations, including Captain America’s shield, Wonder Woman’s lasso, Iron Mans’s anti-Hulk armor and the diamond sword and rail mine car from the game Minecraft.(FFJZ/AsiaWire)