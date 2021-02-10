Local attorney urges people to testify about DETR

A local attorney is urging people to testify at the state capitol this morning on their experience with DETR.
The Senate Labor and Employment Committee is taking up a bill about the state's unemployment system at 8 a.m.
This morning.
THE SENATE LABOR AND EMPLOYMENTCOMMITTEE IS TAKING UP A BILLABOUT THE STATE'S UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM AT EIGHT THIS MORNING.ATTORNEY MARK THIERMAN ISCALLING FOR A COMPLETE REVIEWOF THE AGENCY.HE SAYS THE BILL THELEGISLATURE IS TRYING TO PASS,LACKS A NUMBER OF IMPORTANTPROTECTIONS, AND CLAIMS THECURRENT LEGISLATION IS MORE OFA BAND-AID THAN A NEEDEDOVERHAUL OF THE AGENCY.THIERMAN SAYS PEOPLE NEED TOSHARE THE FRUSTRATIONS THEY'VEHAD WITH THE SYSTEM.TODAY - KIDS AND PARENTS--