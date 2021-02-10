Deadly cobra found trapped inside steel pipe

The incident took place in Mayurbhanj, Odisha on February 1.

A deadly spectacled cobra was rescued from a steel pipe in eastern India, after being discovered by a petrol pump employee.

Reportedly an employee of the petrol pump was holding the steel pipe, not knowing the cobra was inside until he heard its hissing.

After realising this the man threw the pipe away and immediately informed snake rescuer Krishna, who rescued the cobra and released it back into its natural habitat.