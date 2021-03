Shehnaaz Gill trolled for sharing Kashmir Video | Oneindia News

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is yet again making headlines for a video that she posted on her social media.

The singer and television actor posted a video of herself dancing to a Bollywood song in Kashmir while dressed in what is claimed to be Kashmiri attire on Saturday.

The trollers call the video to be cringe and misappropriation, misrepresentation and stereotyping Kashmiri culture.

#Kashmir #ShehnazGill #BiggBoss