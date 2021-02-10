Mark Cuban Stops Playing National Anthem Before Mavericks Home Games

The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed he made the decision before the season.

The team played its first 10 regular-season home games without fans.

Monday's game against Minnesota was the first time fans have been allowed into American Airlines Center since implementing COVID-19 safety measures.

In July, Cuban said he would kneel with players as the anthem played in solidarity with their fight against racial injustice in America.

He also issued a tweet about his feelings regarding the national anthem.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control.

If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don’t play the National Anthem every day before you start work, Mark Cuban, via Twitter.

According to NBA spokesman Tim Frank, "under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.".

Cuban reportedly has no intention to reinstate the playing of the national anthem