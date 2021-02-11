Lizard Boy movie (2011) - Pete Punito, Damon Gregory, Steven Zeigler

Lizard Boy movie (Official Trailer) Remastered - Plot synopsis: Dr. Gino Conti is a brilliant geneticist working on a secret government project.

And his fiancee dumps him because his sperm was deemed 'not viable.'

How does Dr. Conti deal with his mid-life crisis?

He creates his own son by combining reptilian and human DNA, but discovers fatherhood is an extraordinary challenge when his scaly surrogate son has anger management problems, martial arts moves and some adolescent issues that include eating the neighbors.

It's hard to be a teenager already, especially when you are half-human and half-reptile!

Soon reports of brutal attacks are heard throughout Cuesta County.

What's a father to do?

Director: Paul Della Pelle Writers: Bruce Brown, Paul Della Pelle Stars: Pete Punito, Damon Gregory, Steven Zeigler