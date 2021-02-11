Ace the Case Movie (2016) - Ripley Sobo, Lev Gorn, Susan Sarandon

Ace the Case Movie (2016) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Left in the care of her teenage brother Miles (Aaron Sauter, “Detachment”) while their mom is out of town, 10-year-old Olivia Haden (Ripley Sobo, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”) takes her dog Charlie for a late-night walk and witnesses a brazen kidnapping on the deserted streets of New York City.

But when she tells Miles what she has seen, he dismisses her, and when she reports it to the NYPD, only a sympathetic detective named Dottie (Academy Award®-winner Susan Sarandon, “Thelma & Louise”) will even listen.

Without solid evidence, there’s nothing Dottie can do, so the intrepid tween sets out to solve the crime herself.

Facing down a trio of bumbling crooks, a mysterious fixer toting an oversized bunny, and a rapidly ticking clock, Olivia crisscrosses lower Manhattan in an exciting family-oriented thriller sure to delight kids of all ages, as well as their parents.

Director: Kevin Kaufman Writer: Kevin Kaufman Starring: Ripley Sobo, Lev Gorn, Susan Sarandon, Marc Menchaca, Aaron Sauter, Ivana Kane