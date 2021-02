Priyanka Chopra opens up on botched nose surgery | Oneindia News

Actor Priyanka Chopra has addressed her botched nose surgery in her recently released memoir Unfinished.

The actor remembered how she lost out on 2 films and had to deal with the Plastic Chopra tag in the early 2000s when a surgery to remove a polyp in her nose left her with a face she didn't recognise.

#PriyankaChopra #Unfinished #NoseSurgery