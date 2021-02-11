Deendayal Upadhyaya's thoughts are relevant in present, will continue in future too: PM Modi

Prime Minister addressed the nation on the death anniversary of former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on February 11.

He said, "Deendayal Upadhyaya ji has always been an inspiration to all of us.

Even today, his thoughts are equally relevant and will continue to be so in the future.

Wherever there is a concern for the welfare of humanity, his human philosophy will be relevant.

You can only get limited respect by the power of entity, but respect for the scholar is everywhere.

Deendayal ji is a living example of this idea."