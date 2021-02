China lost 45 soldiers during the standoff with the Indian Army in Galwan Valley | Oneindia News

China and India’s long military standoff broke when the troops of the country clashed in the Galwan Valley.

During the violent faceoffs between the two armies on June 15 and 16, 20 Indian soldiers died including an officer.

TASS, the Russian news agency now claims that the China lost at least 45 soldiers during the clashes in the estern Ladakh.

