Senators recollect the events that took place at the Capitol when hundreds stormed into the White House.

THEY NOW SAY THEY WORRY THECURRENT LEADERSHIP WILL NOT BEABLE TO MANAGE FUTURE INCIDENTS.DEAN says: "Moments later,police radios reported a breachof the Capitol grounds.

Someoneshouted up to us, ’Duck,’ then,’Lie down,’ then, ’Ready yourgas masks.’ Shortly after, therwas a terrifying banging on theChamber Doors.

I will neverforget that sound."EMOTIONAL TESTIMONY...AND MOVINGVIDEOS OF THE JANUARY SIXTHATTACK ON THE CAPITOL...WERE ACENTRAL PART OF OPENINGARGUMENTS IN THE SECONDIMPEACHMENT OF FORMER PRESIDENTDONALD TRUMP.THIS NEWLY RELEASED VIDEO YOU’RESEEING, SHOWING FORMER VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE BEINGRUSHED TO SAFETY DURING THEATTACK ON THE CAPITOL LASTMONTH....PENCE, AND several OTHERLAWMAKERS ARE ON THE VIDEO,LEAVING THE CHAMBERS JUSTRIOTERS OVERTOOK THE BUILDING.THIS VIDEO, ALONG WITH OTHERS,WAS SHOWN YESTERDAY.THIS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL IS SET TODECIDE IF THE FORMER PRESIDENTINCITED HIS SUPPORTERS TO STORMTHE CAPITOL.

YESTERDAY WE HEARDFROM HOUSE MANAGERS AS THEYTRIED TO LAY OUT A DETAILEDTIMELINE OF THE ATTACK, AND THEEVENTS AND TWEETS THAT LED UP TOIT.Rep.

David Cicilline: "What’salso clear is what Donald Trumour Commander-in-Chief did inthose initial hours to protectus.

Nothing, not a thing."RIGHT NOW, THE HOUSE MANAGEMENTTEAM IS OFFERING THEIRARGUMENTS, AND AFTER 16 HOURS,THE FORMER PRESIDENT’S OWNDEFENSE TEAM WILL BE ALLOWED TOCOUNTER THESE CLAIMS WITH THEIROWN ARGUMENTS.

WE’LL BEFOLLOWING