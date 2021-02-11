Gina Carano Is Dropped From 'The Mandalorian' After Social Media Backlash

Lucasfilm confirmed the news on Feb.

Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future, Lucasfilm, via MMA Fighting.

Lucasfilm’s statement comes just a day after Carano underwent yet another round of backlash on social media.

This time, Carano compared living as a conservative in the United States to being Jewish during the holocaust.

The company condemned her controversial social media posts, calling them “abhorrent and unacceptable.”.

Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable, Lucasfilm, via MMA Fighting.

Carano has previously made posts promoting anti-mask sentiments, mocking gender pronouns and denying the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

An unnamed source reportedly told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ that Lucasfilm has been “looking for a reason” to fire Carano.

They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw.

, Unnamed Source, to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ .

Lucasfilm's admittance that they have “no plans” to rehire Carano poses serious implications for her acting career.

There had been rumors that Carano was poised to star in Disney’s upcoming ‘Rangers of the Republic’ series.

Deadline reports that Carano has also been dropped by her agents at United Talent Agency in the wake of her latest social media controversy