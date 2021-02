A look back at the Arab Spring 10 years later

Ten years ago, mass protests demanding freedom and dignity rocked the Arab World and for a while, hope soared that decades of decay and dictatorship were coming to an end.

But internal divisions, foreign intervention, war and authoritarians who stopped at nothing to seize or cling to power dashed much of that hope.

CNN’s Ben Wedeman covered most of the uprisings and reflects on the meaning of these events.