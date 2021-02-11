Status quo ante pre-April 2020 on LAC restored or not? Owaisi questions Defence Minister

Commenting on Defence Minister's remarks on disengagement of Chinese troops from LAC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the latter has not revealed whether status quo ante pre April 2020 has been restored or not.

"The Defence Minister is not revealing if status quo ante pre-April 2020 has been restored on the LAC," said AIMIM chief.

Noting that India's firm resolve to not allow an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone had led to an agreement with China concerning disengagement from Pangong Lake area, Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Feb 11.