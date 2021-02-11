DWYM: Car repossession in the pandemic

The CARES Act and stimulus are helping many people stay afloat.
Apartment renters, people with students loans and more – but it missed out in one area: Auto loans – and an Oakley woman is pleading for help.
The CARES Act and stimulus are helping many people stay afloat.
Apartment renters, people with students loans and more – but it missed out in one area: Auto loans – and an Oakley woman is pleading for help.
If you lost pay last year due to the pandemic, you may be able to get help from the CARES Act and other government programs. If you..
As the pandemic continues sweeping the nation, demand for used cars is skyrocketing – now is a gret time to sell your car.