Volkswagen ID.4 Design preview in Blue dusk

The ID.4’s exterior has athletic proportions for an ultra-modern appearance.

Its clear, flowing design is inspired by nature and guarantees very good aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.28.Its basic version already features headlights that are almost completely equipped with light-emitting diodes while its tail light clusters have been fully equipped with this technology.

As the top-of-the-range version, interactive IQ.Light LED matrix headlights are even more progressive: they welcome drivers with swivelling lens modules and generate an intelligently controlled main beam.

These headlights have been paired with the new 3D LED tail light clusters.

Their tail light is particularly homogeneous and lights up in an intensive red.

The large wheels with a diameter of up to 21 inches underline the vehicle’s character.