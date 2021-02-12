Sisters of Saudi activist: We want 'real justice'

The sisters of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul said on Thursday they wanted real justice for her, the day after she was released from prison.
Colette Luke has more.
The sisters of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul said on Thursday they wanted real justice for her, the day after she was released from prison.
Colette Luke has more.
Loujain al-Hathloul, who campaigned to end the male guardian system in Saudi Arabia, was released on Wednesday but her family wants..