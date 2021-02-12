Northern Lights Dance across the Sky

Occurred on February 6, 2021 / Pinehouse Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada Info from Licensor: "I would have to say, this video of the northern lights is the BEST I've seen so far, and I know you all will agree!

It isn't a time lapse...its video from a Sony A7Sii!

Sit back and watch because it doesn't get much better than this.

Sometimes in life, everything can seem dreary, dreadful, and sad.

It's these moments we all need to look for the good in life and focus on what we all still have the beauty in life." @DreErwinPhotography"