Some Lawmakers Call For Gov. Cuomo To Be Stripped Of Emergency Powers Over Nursing Home Deaths

There are calls for Gov.
Andrew Cuomo to be stripped of his emergency powers amid new accusations that the Cuomo administration intentionally undercounted COVID nursing home deaths; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Republican leaders are calling for the governor to be impeached, and his emergency powers revoked.
The Supreme Court has ordered Gov. Andrew Cuomo to release more detailed nursing home data after a lawsuit by Sen. Jim Tedisco.