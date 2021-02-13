Drummer dodges tree branches poking through window of mobile music bus

This is the amusing moment a drummer dodged tree branches while performing on a mobile stage in Thailand.

The leaves and branches of the trees lining the road were caught up in the window of the truck where the musicians were playing in Maha Sarakham.

Ko Thiwakorn, who was playing the drums for the Thi Lord Hae music band, tried his best to finish the song despite the twigs almost hitting him in the face.

Drummer Ko, who had been playing with the band for two years, said: ‘We have been disrupted by the tree branches like this many times while performing the shows, and we are quite familiar with it.’ The mobile music stages are normally seen in provinces in Thailand as they are hired to perform for the local ceremonies in the upcountry villages where no pubs and bars opened.