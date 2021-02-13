Mikel Arteta: Thomas Partey ‘devastated’ at latest injury setback

Mikel Arteta admits Thomas Partey has been left “devastated” by his latest injury setback and said a lack of pre-season and the demands of the Premier League could be to blame.Partey suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s defeat at Aston Villa which has definitely ruled him out of Sunday’s visit of Leeds and will more than likely keep him sidelined for at least two weeks.