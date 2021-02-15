Covid-19 Inside Job Documentary Movie

Covid-19 Inside Job Documentary Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: This documentary explores the work being done on developing a vaccine for Covid-19.

The Jenner institute was given a billion dollars by USA to produce "hundreds of millions" of doses of a vaccine that they have not tested on humans.

This is a gmo vaccine, requiring typically many years to produce, and yet this lab supposedly developed it in 19 days.

Meanwhile the Pentagon announced that it was guaranteeing hundreds of millions of doses before the end of this year.

Through investigative research, John Hankey unfolds the origin of a possible Covid-19 vaccine through deep research into scientific papers, interviews, and testing.

Director: John Hankey