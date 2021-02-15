This Is Not A Movie Robert Fisk And The Politics Of Truth - Documentary movie

This Is Not A Movie Robert Fisk And The Politics Of Truth - Documentary movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: For more than 40 years, journalist Robert Fisk has reported on some of the most violent and divisive conflicts in the world.

Yung Chang's This Is Not a Movie captures Fisk in action--feet on the ground, notebook in hand, as he travels into landscapes devastated by war, ferreting out the facts and firing reports back home to reach an audience of millions.

The process of translating raw experience into incisive and passionate dispatches requires the determination to see things first-hand and the tenacity to say what others won't.

In his relentless pursuit of the facts, Fisk has attracted his share of controversy.

But in spite of the danger, he has continued to cover stories as they unfold, talking directly to the people involved.

In an era of fake news, when journalists are dubbed "the enemies of the people," Fisk's resolve to document reality has become an obsessive war to speak the truth.

Director: Yung Chang