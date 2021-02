Ajit Singh murder case: Main shooter Girdhari shot dead by UP Police in encounter

Girdhari, the main shooter involved in the murder case of history sheeter Ajit Singh, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Police in an encounter on February 15.

According to police, Girdhari was trying to escape from custody in Vibhuti Khand following which the encounter took place today.

Gangster-turned-politician Ajit Singh was shot dead in Lucknow on the evening of Jan 6.