Stellantis Spotlight February 12 2021

"Stellantis Spotlight" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at Stellantis.

The top stories for the week of February 12, 2021, include the Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel reaching new fuel economy levels, Mopar revealing more than 85 new accessories for the redesigned 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and the company’s CEO and Chairman visiting their first North American assembly plant.