Oklahoma's I-44 closed after fiery pileup in wake of Storm Uri

A multi-car pileup on Oklahoma's I-44 Turner Turnpike has forced the highway to shut down in both directions in the wake of Storm Uri.

Footage captured on Sunday (February 14) by @stevanderson shows the smoke billowing from the scene as emergency services are in attendance.

Additional shots show the scale of the traffic buildup caused by the fiery crash as the whole highway is covered in snow.

Local reports claimed several people were injured and some were taken to hospital.