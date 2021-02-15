Frozen lake in Eindhoven turns into ice rink as Europe freezes over

A frenzy of ice skating took off this weekend in the Netherlands' Eindhoven on Sunday (February 14).

A frenzy of ice skating took off this weekend in the Netherlands' Eindhoven on Sunday (February 14).

Footage shows residents in Park Meerland on the outskirts of the city enjoying the frozen over lakes with ice skating and ice hockey.

Ice skating on frozen lakes and canals is a winter tradition in the Netherlands, as well as walking on the ice.