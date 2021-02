US: Deep freeze in Texas and Mexico leaves many in dark, Biden declares emergency | Oneindia News

A rare deep freeze in Texas that raised demand for power forcing the electric grid operator on Monday to impose rotating blackouts, leaving 4 million without power even as temperatures dipped to bone-biting levels.

The cold snap sweeping Texas reached the northern part of neighboring Mexico as well, where authorities said 4.7 million users lost power early on Monday.

