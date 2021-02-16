Rain Beau's End Movie (2021)

Rain Beau's End Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The story of a a prominent, progressive women couple that adopt a child mislabeled with a genetic predisposition for violence.

As a result, the couple must face the ghosts of their past and contend with their hard-lined stance on acceptance.

Will they stand for their values while trying to raise a loving family in the spotlight?

Sean Young (Blade Runner, Wall Street) and Ed Asner ("Cobra Kai", "Dead to Me") star in the powerfully moving RAIN BEAU'S END, available on global video-on-demand (VOD) service LesFlicks on March 8, 2021.

Janelle Snow, Amanda Powell, Christian Stolte, Melanie Chandra and Kirk Kelleykahn also star in the Tracy Wren-directed film.