Tayshia Adams On Life After 'The Bachelorette'

Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, season 16 "Bachelorette" Tayshia Adams opens up about life post-show and when fans can expect her to tie the knot with fiancé Zac Clark.
Plus, she shares her thoughts on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor".
Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, season 16 "Bachelorette" Tayshia Adams opens up about life post-show and when fans can expect her to tie the knot with fiancé Zac Clark.
Plus, she shares her thoughts on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor".
Tayshia Adams may have recently found love with Zac Clark on "The Bachelorette", but she already has some advice for the..