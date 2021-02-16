Tayshia Adams On Life After 'The Bachelorette'
Speaking with ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, season 16 "Bachelorette" Tayshia Adams opens up about life post-show and when fans can expect her to tie the knot with fiancé Zac Clark.

Plus, she shares her thoughts on Matt James' season of "The Bachelor".