US COVID-19 Cases Drop to Lowest Daily Count Since October

US COVID-19 Cases Drop to Lowest Daily Count Since October.

The United States reported 53,800 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

The number is a drastic drop from last month’s daily count of over 200,000 new cases a day.

The sharp decline comes as the post-holiday surge comes to an end.

.

Continued use of masks and distancing, previously infected people having natural immunity and the vaccine rollout are other causes for the decline.

Despite the decrease in cases, experts worry that another surge could be impending, especially with the new variants.

The only thing that I'm concerned about now is that we do have this U.K. variant.., Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez, via CNN.

...and it seems to be accelerating in the United States, Baylor College of Medicine’s Dr. Peter Hotez, via CNN