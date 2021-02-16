First ‘Cruella’ Poster Is Revealed

Emma Stone plays infamous villain Cruella de Vil in the upcoming live-action prequel to Disney's '101 Dalmatians.'.

The first movie poster was revealed on Feb.

16.

The only other imagery providing a glimpse into Stone's character was released by Disney in August of 2019.

The film's first trailer will be released on Feb.

17.

'Cruella' is slated to be released on May 28.

At D23 in August of 2019, Stone referred to the movie as "1970s, set in London ... It's punk rock."