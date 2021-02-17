Weather Delays COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments To Chicago

The weather has delayed shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine into Chicago, and that means a delay for some with appointments this week.
CBS 2's Chris Tye digs into what this means, especially for those waiting on the time-sensitive second shot.
A representative for Safeway and Albertsons said that they anticipate having more appointments available on Thursday.