Miss India runner up rides father's auto | Manya Singh | Oneindia News

Miss India runner up Manya Singh arrived at her felicitation ceremony in her father's autorikshaw.

Manya's proud father Om Prakash drove his family to the venue while Manya and her mother sat at the back.

Manya, sitting poised with the crown on her head, displayed the Indian flag with pride for photographers.

