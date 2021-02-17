COVID-19 vaccine rollout delayed

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, most people can expect to get their vaccine by late Spring or early Summer.

Again changing.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, (when can people expect to get their turn in line?

Good morning there marlee.

Yeah, folks that aren't in a priority group could add another month or two onto their wait time to get in line for the vaccine.

That's according to dr. anthony fauci.

Fauci told reporters the original plan was to get a majority of people vaccinated by april.

Now, it's looking more like late spring or early summer.

Part of this is due to a slower-than- expected production timeline for the johnson and johnson vaccine.

The biden administration is now expecting less than 20 million doses of the specific vaccine in april.

This, of course, has put a speed bump on vaccine rollout.

Johnson and johnson released a statement in regards to this update.

They said, quote "johnson & johnson intends to distribute vaccine to the u.s. government immediately following authorization, and expects to supply 100 million doses to the u.s. in the first half of 2021" end quote.

There is some good news, however.

Here in the state, just over 347- thousand hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

That includes a little over 7-thousand people right here in tippecanoe county.

Nearly 20-thousand tippecanoe county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine so far.

Another factor impacting vaccine rollout, all this harsh winter weather.

As always, keeping you up to date and informed on any changes with the covid-19 vaccine does remain a priority for news 18 this morning.

We will be sure to share that info with you on-air and online.

At the alert desk this morning, cody melin news 18.