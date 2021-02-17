COVID Vaccination: '1 death in 24 hours, toll mounts to 29,' informs Health Ministry

"1 new death has been reported in last 24 hours," informed Health Ministry Joint Secretary Mandeep Kumar Bhandari during a press briefing on February 17.

With this the total death count has mounted to 29, which accounts 0.0003% of the total vaccination carried out.

Mandeep Kumar Bhandari said, "Deaths which have been reported in the hospital are 12 in number and those which have been reported outside hospital are 17.

There is one new death which has been reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the case of a 24-year-old male, resident of Rishikesh which has been reported.

Beneficiary died after 12 days of vaccination.

Total death reported after vaccination is 29"