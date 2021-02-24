People above 60 years will be vaccinated from Mar 01: Govt

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press briefing on February 24 informed that people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 from March 01, while adding that vaccination at government centres will be free, but those getting vaccinated at private centres will have to pay.

"The amount they would need to pay will be decided by the health ministry within 2-3 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals," he added.

The vaccination will start from March 01 at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres.