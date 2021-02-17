WEB EXTRA: Former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino Imploded In Atlantic City

The former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ was imploded on Wednesday morning.
It has been closed since 2014.
People gathered on the beach to watch the building come down.
