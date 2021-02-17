Why snow and blackouts in Texas are a preview for all of us

Texans are suffering after a rare snowstorm knocked out power for more than 4 million homes.
But climate change means extreme weather – and blackouts – could become the new normal nationwide.
Tips to conserve electricity
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A frigid blast of winter weather across the U.S. plunged Texas into an unusually icy emergency Monday that..