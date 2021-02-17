Mikel Arteta To Force Out Arsenal Player Over Club Leak! Transfer Talk

We start by looking at the every club in the hunt for failing Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen, before seeing which clubs are chasing the loan signings of the young English duo Fikayo Tomori and Brandon Williams. Tomori rejected a loan move away from Chelsea in the summer, but Leeds United want to change that this winter!

Then we explore Liverpool's interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente, before our headline story which is all about Arsenal!

Mikel Arteta is furious with leaks coming out of the Gunners dressing room, and we look at who is to blame!