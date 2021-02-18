Family stages elaborate staycation after seeing Disney trips cancelled

A family enjoyed an elaborate staycation after having multiple attempts to travel to Disney World cancelled.Dom and Heather Hodgson, both 34, and their daughter Scarlett, four, have been unable to go on holiday over the last year, having been forced repeatedly to reschedule a planned trip to Florida.So Mrs Hodgson decided to set up a trip for the family, complete with departure lounge breakfast, in-flight movies and a tropical hotel – all in their own home in Cross Gates, Leeds.