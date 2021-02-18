Shabnam Ali: Why is she the first woman to be hanged in independent India| Oneindia News

Uttar Pradesh's Shabnam Ali, who was convicted along with her lover Salim of murdering her family in 2008, is likely to become the first woman to be hanged in Independent India.

Shabnam's mercy petition has already been rejected by the Governor and President and is likely to be hanged soon after a death warrant is issued.

Shabnam and Salim were found guilty of killing her parents, two brothers and their wives and her 10-month-old nephew in Bawankhedi village of Amroha district on April 14, 2008 since her family was opposed to their relationship.

