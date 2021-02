4 p.m. COVID-19 update

FEW MINUTES.THANK YOU BRIAN THIS AFTERNOON.WE’RE LOOKING AT COVID-19VACCINE DISTRIBUTION ON BOTHSIDES OF THE STATE LINE.THIS COMES AS NEW CASES INMISSOURI CONTINUE TO GO.OUT THE SEVEN-DAY ROLLINGAVERAGE IS AT 533 AND WE’LL GETAN UPDATE FROM KANSAS TOMORROWIN MISSOURI.THE POSITIVITY RATE IS UP TO 7PERCENT IN KANSAS.THE MONTHLY POSITIVITY RATE ISAT 5.3 PERCENT.IN THE SUNFLOWER STATE GOVERNORLAURA KELLY FOCUSING ON GETTINGTHE VACCINE TO MORE TEACHERS ANDWYANDOTTE COUNTY IS SETTING UPMORE VACCINE SITES.KMBC9 IS MATT FLEENER HAS THEDETAILS.THIS IS THE NEWEST COVID-19TESTING AND VACCINE SITE INWYANDOTTE COUNTY THE OLD BESTBUY NEAR THE LEGENDS THIS WEEK.WYANDOTTE COUNTY ANNOUNCEDSENIOR 65 AND OLDER IN CERTAIN.ZIP CODES ARE ELIGIBLE 66101-102AND 105.THOSE AREAS HAVE BEEN HITHARDEST BY COVID.THESE ARE VULNERABLE FOLKS.A LOT OF THEM ARE LOW INCOME ANDHAVE A DIFFICULT TIME GETTINGPAID LEAVE, BUT DIRECTOR JULIETVANLOO SAYS SHE’S CONCERNEDCONCERNED THE STATE IS NOTSENDING.VACCINES TO WYANDOTTE COUNTY,ESPECIALLY SINCE THE COUNTY HASALREADY PRIORITIZED TEACHERS ANDSCHOOL STAFF SOMETHING GOVERNORLAURA KELLY ON WEDNESDAY SAID ISNOW A PRIORITY STATEWIDE TO NOWNOT RECEIVE ADDITIONALALLOCATIONS BECAUSE WE’VEALREADY DONE OUR DUE DILIGENCEON THAT FRONT IS A LITTLE BITFRUSTRATING ESPECIALLYCONSIDERING WE HAD TO DELAY OUR65 AND OLDER FOLKS IN OURCOMMUNITY WHEN OTHER COMMUNITIESPUT THEM HIGHER ON THE LIST.BECAUSE WE PRIORITIZED EDUCATORSAND AGAIN NOW THEY’RE RECEIVINGTHAT ADDITIONAL ALLOTMENTESPECIALLY ADVISOR TO GOVERNOR.KELLY SAYS THE STATE IS WORKINGWITH WYANDOTTE COUNTY ALSOSAYING THE COUNTY IS ALREADYRECEIVED A HIGHER SHARE OF DOSESOVERALL.IT IS ABSOLUTELY TRUE THATTHEY’RE TAKING CARE OF THEHIGH-RISK POPULATIONS AND THATWILL BE AND FACTORED IT INTOFUTURE WEEKLY DOSING.MEANWHILE WYANDOTTE COUNTYHEALTH OFFICIALS WANT TO ADD ATHIRD VACCINE AND TESTING SITETHIS TIME ON THE EAST SIDE OFTHE COUNTY HOPEFULLY BY MARCHFIRST.THAT’S THE LATEST FROM KANSASUNITED’S MICHEAL.MAHONEY HAS THE LATEST ON WHEREMISSOURI STAND.MATT MISSOURI IS LOOKING AT THENEXT VACCINE AT A THURSDAYMEETING.THEY TALKED ABOUT HOW THEYEXPECT THE FDA TO SOON APPROVETHE SINGLE SHOT JOHNSON &JOHNSON VACCINE AND THEYEXPECTED IN THE STATE OFMISSOURI.IN MARCH THEY THINK SINCE ITWILL BE A SINGLE SHOT.NOT TOO SPECIFIC GROUPS COULD BETARGETED LIKE HOME HEALTH CAREWORKERS.OUT THERE PAID PEOPLE TAKINGCARE OF A SPOUSE OR A RELATIVETHE PARENTS OF MEDICALLY FRAILCHILDREN AND PEOPLE WITH SEVEREDISABILITIES.THEY ALSO TALKED ABOUT SOMEDISTINCTIVE GROUPS LIKE PEOPLEWORKING.THE RESTAURANT AND BAR BUSINESSWHERE TURNOVER CAN BE HIGH ANDTHE HOMELESS IN TRANSIT.SO I’M BROUGHT UP TEACHERS ANDEDUCATORS, BUT THERE WAS NOTMUCH DISCUSSION OF THAT KANSASCITY HEALTH DIRECTOR.ARCHER WARNED ABOUT EXPANDINGTHE VACCINATION POOL TOO FASTWHEN WE ARE SO FAR BEHIND ANDNOBODY DISPUTED THAT.STATE SAYS ALMOST 11% OFELIGIBLE MISSOURIANS HAVE BEENVACCINATED THE RATE IS NOT THATHIGH.HOWEVER IN THE KANSAS CITY AREA.THEY ALSO KNOW THE FRIGIDWEATHER HAS HELD DOWN THE NUMBEROF VACCINATIONS IN MISSOURI THISWEEK, BUT THEY STILL EXPECT TOCROSS THE 1 MILLION DOSE MARKWITHIN A FEW DAYS.MICHEAL MAHONEY KMBC9 NEWS THECOUNTY WITH THE HIGHESTVACCINATION RATE IS INNORTHEAST, MISSOURI.IT’S RURAL SHELBY COUNTY WHICHHAS A 22% VACCINATION RATE.KMBC9 NEWS IS WORKING TO ANSWERYOUR VACCINE QUESTIONS FOR THELATEST VAC.NEWS INFORMATION ON WHEN YOUQUALIFY AND TIPS FOR S