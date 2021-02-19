Lads manage to get free GoPro by trading items online starting an egg

This funny video shows a group of lads who managed to buy a GoPro by trading items online - starting with only an EGGJamie Kamaz, 24, began trading with his social media following using an egg worth just 16p, but within nine trades worked his way up to an expensive GoPro worth £115.The trades were as follows; 1.

Egg - 16p 2.

Avocado- 72p 3.

Cereal - £2 4.

Hairspray - £4 5.

Push up bar £10 6.

Vinyl record- £50 7.

Wireless earbuds -£30 8.

Compact tripod - £75 9.

Go Pro - £115Jamie, and his chums at 'The Passion Squad' Youtube channel, were motivated after seeing the old viral where a man reportedly traded his way up to a brand new house starting with just a paperclip.Jamie, from Enfield, London, said: "We started this project about one month ago."Since we are stuck in lockdown we wanted to find a new project and we were inspired by the guy that traded his way up to a house with just a paperclip back in 2005."However, we didn't have a paperclip and wanted to take our own twist on it, so we chose to start with an egg."We really didnt expect to go far with this, maybe up to like trade three or four items?

However, everyone seemed to be fascinated with this project and wanted to be part of it.

So it didn't take long until we traded it all the way up trade nine."The way we marketed was mainly through Instagram, then when we struggled we expanded to facebook marketplace.

We also decided to share our project on TikTok to try get more people involved."It's been super fun so far.

The furthest we had to travel for a trade was almost three hours away."I literally can't wait to see what lengths we can take this to.

We are determined to get it all the way to a house, even if that takes us a couple of years."