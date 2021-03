Lads manage to get free GoPro by trading items online starting an egg

This funny video shows a group of lads who managed to buy a GoPro by trading items online - starting with only an EGG.

Jamie Kamaz, 24, began trading with his social media following using an egg worth just 16p, but within nine trades worked his way up to an expensive GoPro worth £115.

Jamie, and his chums at 'The Passion Squad' Youtube channel, were motivated after seeing the old viral where a man reportedly traded his way up to a brand new house starting with just a paperclip.