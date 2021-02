Foreign Office Minister on vaccine donations

Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly says that as well as ensuring that British people are safe, the country wants to act as a “force for good in the world” by helping to make some of the poorest of countries safe from Covid-19 through vaccine donations.

Report by Patelr.

