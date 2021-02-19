Daily Dividend Report: CCI, DD, SWK, STT, O

The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Crown Castle International (CCI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share.

DuPont (DD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable March 15, 2021, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) approved a regular first quarter cash dividend of $0.70 per common share.

The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

State Street Corporation (STT) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock, payable on April 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Realty Income Corporation has declared the 608th consecutive common stock monthly dividend.

The dividend amount of $0.2345 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.814 per share, is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2021.

The ex-dividend date for March's dividend is February 26, 2021.