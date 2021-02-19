Welsh lockdown to remain in place to allow ‘safe’ return for youngest pupils

Wales’ lockdown rules will remain in place for at least another three weeks to allow a safe return to school for the country’s youngest pupils from Monday, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.Foundation phase children aged between three and seven will resume face-to-face learning from next week, having been prioritised due to being least likely to transmit coronavirus and having greater difficulties with remote learning.There will also be returns for some vocational learners, including apprentices, to colleges in order to access training or workplace environments for their practical qualifications.